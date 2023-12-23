Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.43.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.46 and a 200-day moving average of $395.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

