Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.96 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

