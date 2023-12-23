Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.75. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 130,352 shares changing hands.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

