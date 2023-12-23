United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.88.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $280.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,352,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,512.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $1,352,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,512.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

