Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,342. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 81.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.63. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.84 million. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

