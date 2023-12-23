Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 9,422.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.