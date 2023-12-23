Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.99. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 1,152,831 shares traded.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.84% and a net margin of 64.69%. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5852632 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00. In related news, Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$86,769.00. Also, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,388,100 shares of company stock worth $5,043,781. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

