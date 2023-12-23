ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.26

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.26 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 536,823 shares traded.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

