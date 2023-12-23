Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 106810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
