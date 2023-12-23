Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 106810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.