Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.83

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.64. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 345,157 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $234.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Bradley

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 357.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 700,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 547,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 70.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52,794 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.