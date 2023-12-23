Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

