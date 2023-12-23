Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

