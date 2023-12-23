Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.32. Vince shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 88,733 shares traded.

Vince Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

About Vince

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vince by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vince by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vince by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,233,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

