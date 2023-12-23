Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.32. Vince shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 88,733 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vince had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter.
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
