Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 48,091 shares traded.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 79.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 167,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

