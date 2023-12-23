Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.28

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $20.48. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 48,091 shares traded.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.