Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

