Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $374.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day moving average is $341.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

