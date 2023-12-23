Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.46

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.46 ($9.20) and traded as high as €9.61 ($10.45). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.58 ($10.41), with a volume of 1,331,788 shares traded.

Vivendi Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.75 and a 200 day moving average of €8.46.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.