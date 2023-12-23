Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 14,389 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Shares of BBY opened at $76.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

