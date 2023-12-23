Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 5,730 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

