Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after buying an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after buying an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

