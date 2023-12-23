Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 27,733 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,733 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 865.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 227,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 204,211 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

