Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fluence Energy worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fluence Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

