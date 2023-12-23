Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,270 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.22% of Upwork worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 82.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.63. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

