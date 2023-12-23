Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

