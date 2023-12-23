Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $67.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.