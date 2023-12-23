Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $694.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.51. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $382.56 and a 12 month high of $723.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.54.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

