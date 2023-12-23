Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.