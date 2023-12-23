Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,835 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 193.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.