Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,109 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

