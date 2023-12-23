Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 282 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.