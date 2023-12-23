Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.08.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL
Welltower Trading Up 0.0 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.