WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRK

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.