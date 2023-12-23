Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.28

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $33.03. Weyco Group shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 15,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WEYS

Weyco Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyco Group

In other Weyco Group news, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $214,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $214,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $124,058. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.