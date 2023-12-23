William R. Crooker Sells 25,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.