William R. Crooker Sells 25,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
STAG stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.
