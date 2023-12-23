Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $310.41

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.41 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.25). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 336 ($4.25), with a volume of 83,242 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.93) to GBX 418 ($5.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Wilmington Stock Up 2.4 %

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 310.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £474,119.24 ($599,619.63). 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

