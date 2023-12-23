WJ Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

