Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.