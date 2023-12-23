Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.4 %

WWW opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -10.13%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.