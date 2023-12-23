Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $506.57

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 506.57 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 576.50 ($7.29). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 567.50 ($7.18), with a volume of 73,068 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 531.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -489.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

