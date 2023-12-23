WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Head to Head Survey

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) and WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and WuXi AppTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -18.37% -17.06% -5.42% WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $572.42 million 0.15 -$105.14 million ($4.11) -0.83 WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Inotiv and WuXi AppTec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WuXi AppTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inotiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inotiv and WuXi AppTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 1 3 0 2.75 WuXi AppTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inotiv currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.23%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Summary

Inotiv beats WuXi AppTec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

