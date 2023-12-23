Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as low as C$1.37. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 84,610 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

