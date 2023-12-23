Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock worth $20,267,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

