10,595 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,672,000 after purchasing an additional 234,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.38 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

