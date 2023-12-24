10,964 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,531,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About FMC



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

