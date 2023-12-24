1,221 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $409.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

