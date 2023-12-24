14,150 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.8 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.