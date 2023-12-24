17,445 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.36. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

