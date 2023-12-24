19,083 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 37.7% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 14.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

