1,981 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.