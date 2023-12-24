2,012 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $262.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,421 shares of company stock worth $2,368,963. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

